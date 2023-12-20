LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday said two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with a weekend robbery at a business near the 2600 block of Avenue Q.

LPD previously said the robbery happened at 5:21 a.m. on Saturday.

According to LPD, the teens were taken into custody with the help of the Lamesa Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

Police said both teens were charged with Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. According to LPD, the investigation is still ongoing. Police thanked the public for helping with the case.