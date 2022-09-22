HOBBS, NM— Two Hobbs teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning for robbing a convenience store, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

According to a social media post from HPD, a store clerk was standing outside of the Allsups convenience store when Daijon Williams, 18, and Javin Najera, 18, held the clerk at gunpoint, attempted steal his vehicle, and forced him back into the store.

The social media post said Williams and Najera took all the money from the cash register and left the scene on foot. They were arrested in a field near Hobbs High school. The suspects were found with concealed firearms and money when they were taken into custody.

Both suspects were charged with robbery and kidnapping along with several other charges connected with the case.

As of Thursday afternoon, both suspects remained in custody of the Hobbs City Jail.