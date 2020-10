LUBBOCK, Texas -- EverythingLubbock.com has learned that Ramar will sell Lubbock TV station KJTV (Fox 34) to SagamoreHill Broadcasting. Fox 34 is the Fox affiliate for Lubbock and the South Plains.

The deal is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, and EverythingLubbock learned the final closing is expected by the end of the year.