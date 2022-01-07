‘Tell my kids that I love them,’ Family mourns after father of five murdered on New Year’s Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Stamford, Texas, family is mourning the loss of their brother after he was shot in Lubbock at the Carriage House Inn and Suites on New Years Day.

The Lubbock Police Department identified the man killed as 33-year-old Edward Mayes (Note: While Edward’s legal last name was Mayes due to a misspelling on his birth certificate, he went by the last name Mays).

On Friday, LPD put out two warrants for 27-year-old Joseph Sandoval for Edward’s murder, as well as for escape from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. LPD, S.W.A.T, negotiators, the Texas Anti-gang Center and the U.S. Marshal’s office were able to assist in his arrest on Friday afternoon after LPD received a tip on Crime Line.

Related Story: