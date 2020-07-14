TENTATIVE: Services for Lynn County Sheriff announced

Lynn County, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lynn County News Facebook page posted funeral services for Lynn County Sheriff, Abraham Vega, who died from COVID-19.

The Facebook page said the funeral services for Vega would held at 10 a.m. Friday at Tahoka High School football field.

The Facebook page said a livestream of the services will be offered. When that link becomes available The Lynn County News will post it on facebook.

The Facebook page said as of now, this is all tentative but will be updated.

