LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Carl Tepper campaign.

Today, Carl Tepper, candidate for House District 84, released the statement below in response to the defamation lawsuit threat from a David Glasheen Campaign proxy:

I am running for State Representative on my strong conservative principles and beliefs. My opponent, David Glasheen, is a sue-happy personal injury lawyer, whose family has amassed its fortune from suing businesses in West Texas.

To no one’s surprise, I am now being threatened with a lawsuit for money damages by Glasheen’s chief apologist. Instead of running this race at the ballot box on who can best represent Lubbock in the Texas House, Mr. Glasheen chooses to litigate this at the courthouse and through a proxy. This is not the American way and it’s definitely not the West Texas way. What is David Glasheen going to do when he loses? Sue the voters?



That said, with respect to Dave Lewis, I was very clear in my interview with Mr. Pratt that I was referring to allegations and not facts. If Mr. Lewis didn’t hear that, I am sorry he didn’t.

ABOUT CARL: Carl and his wife Robyn reside in Lubbock with their daughter, Claudia, and are members of the Indiana Ave Baptist Church. He is the former chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party and was the first Republican Party leader in Texas to endorse Donald Trump for President.

Carl is an Air Force veteran, where he served as a military aviator with over 20 combat-support missions and was awarded the Air Medal for actions during the Persian Gulf War. He then graduated from Texas Tech and is now one of the top commercial real estate professionals in Lubbock.

Carl Tepper is endorsed by Project Destiny, 4WestTexas PAC, Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC, Lubbock Professional Police Association, Texas Municipal Police Association, Lubbock State Senator Charles Perry, Lubbock State Representative Dustin Burrows, Former Lubbock Mayor Glen Robertson, former Supreme Court Justice Phil Johnson, former District 84 State Representative Carl Isett, and conservative leaders and activists from across the district.

Carl is active in his community; a longtime volunteer with The Salvation Army, President of the Sunset Saddle Club, and a frequent guest host on local talk radio shows. To learn more about Carl Tepper, please visit TepperForTexas.com.