LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas House District 84 primary candidate Carl Tepper was sued for defamation for claims he made against retired Colonel David Lewis while campaigning in February, according to a press release by Matthew Harris Law.

Tepper will appear on the ballot in a runoff race against David Glasheen after the March primary.

Read the release below:

This firm has been engaged to represent Col. (Ret.) David J. Lewis regarding a claim he has against Mr. Carl Tepper, candidate for Texas House District 84. On February 28, 2022, the eve of the Primary Election, Mr. Tepper appeared on a Pratt on Texas broadcast and made an unfounded and preposterous allegation of criminal activity against Col. (Ret.) Lewis after Col. (Ret.) Lewis appeared in a campaign commercial supporting David Glasheen.

Mr. Tepper referred to Col. (Ret.) Lewis and stated that he “was actually asked to leave because of misappropriation of funds, allegedly, and some other issues over there at StarCare and VetStar.” Prior to this, Mr. Tepper had appeared on AM580 KRFE with Wade Wilkes where he offered a half-hearted apology for being dismissive of a veteran’s suicide. Mr. Tepper’s flippant remarks about such a serious issue served as the basis for Col. (Ret.) Lewis’ position that Mr. Tepper has failed our veterans by ridiculing the notion of PTSD, even mocking veteran suicides.

Mr. Tepper’s allegation of criminal activity is false, defamatory, and was made with reckless disregard of whether it was true. Beth Lawson, the CEO of StarCare, has confirmed that Col. (Ret.) Lewis was not asked to leave StarCare and there was never an allegation that Col. (Ret.) Lewis misappropriated funds. She further confirmed that VetStar has never been investigated for any misappropriation of funds.

Col. (Ret.) Lewis served 29 years in the Air Force as a fighter pilot. Col. (Ret.) Lewis has been a pillar of our veteran community and has stepped up to help our brothers and sisters in need when they had nowhere else to turn. Col. (Ret.) Lewis volunteered his time on the City of Lubbock Veteran’s Advisory Committee, and he was the Director of VetStar, the veteran’s division of StarCare Specialty Health System, from 2013 – 2018.

We have sent correspondence to Mr. Tepper to provide him the opportunity to do the right thing by issuing a public apology and correction of his defamatory statement. Doing this will avoid the necessity of a lawsuit to seek compensation for the damage that he has caused to the reputation of Col. (Ret.) Lewis.

Additionally, we have sent correspondence to Robert Pratt and Flores Communications, LLC (who owns KWBF AM1420) to request greater adherence to journalistic ethos in seeking the Journalistic Truth. We’ve further requested that Mr. Tepper be provided an opportunity to reappear on Pratt on Texas in order to issue his public apology and correction.

We will be holding a press conference on March 24, 2022 at 11:00 am, at Matthew Harris Law, PLLC, 1101 Broadway, Lubbock, Texas, to answer additional questions, and to provide the press with copies of the correspondence that has been sent to Mr. Tepper, Flores Communications, LLC, and Robert Pratt