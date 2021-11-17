Terrence Shannon cleared to play, set to return for Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech junior Terrence Shannon, Jr. has been cleared to play immediately, Texas Tech said Wednesday. He will be with the Red Raiders for their game against Incarnate Word in South Padre Island.
“All questions related to his NBA Draft process have been resolved,” Texas Tech said.
Previously Texas Tech said the team was withholding Shannon from competition to ensure that no issues remained from when Shannon entered and subsequently withdrew his name from the NBA Draft last summer.
Shannon averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for Texas Tech in 2020-21. He is the team’s leading returning scorer.