Terry Allen exhibition now open at the Museum of TTU

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Museum of Texas Tech University:

Down in the Dirt: The Graphic Art by Terry Allen is now on exhibit at the Museum of Texas Tech University. The exhibition features more than 70 original works of art by Lubbock-raised visual artist and musician, Terry Allen. The exhibit will be open through March of 2022.

Born in Kansas in 1943, Allen was raised in Lubbock, Texas and has worked as an independent artist since 1966 in a wide variety of media including sculpture, painting, drawing, video, installations, and musical and theatrical performances. Allen has suggested that growing up in West Texas under the tutelage of his impresario father and piano-playing mother provided early momentum for his narrative adventures. Down in the Dirt is an unparalleled opportunity to encounter the scope of his artistic persona and embraces more than 40 years of Allen’s life experiences.

The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and closed on Mondays.

