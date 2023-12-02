TERRY COUNTY, Texas — The Terry County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating 59-year-old Ernest Marroquin Servantes.

According to TCSO, Marroquin was reported missing after was last seen on Tuesday, November 21, in Medow. He was described as six feet one inch tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Investigators believe Maarroquin “could be in danger due to medical diagnoses.”

Anyone with information regarding Servantes’s whereabouts or details of his disappearance is encouraged to contact TCSO at (806) 637-2212