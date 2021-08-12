Terry Co. mask mandate issued then quickly withdrawn

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TERRY COUNTY– Although previous statements said Terry County was enforcing a mask mandate at its courthouse Thursday, that statement was later retracted due to mandates put in place by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Terry County Judge Butch Wagner had previously sent out an email that said the mask mandate would be effective immediately out of an abundance of caution due to rising COVID-19 numbers, according to a Terry County official.

However, the official said that was bad timing.

Due to previous mandates put in place by Abbott, the county cannot enforce masks at any point in time.

A spokeswoman for Abbott said, “the time for mask mandates is over; now is the time for personal responsibility.”

A court ruling has allowed Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to issue an executive order requiring masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses.

However, that is not the same case for Terry County, the official said.

“No one is required to wear masks, but masks are encouraged,” the official said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report