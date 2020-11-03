Terry Co. Sheriff’s, Texas Rangers investigating homicide in Meadow

TERRY COUNTY, Texas– On Tuesday, the Terry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Rangers,

were investigating a homicide that occurred in Meadow, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Just before 8:00 a.m., TCSO received a report of an unresponsive male who was “deceased of non-natural causes,” according to officials.

DPS said the Texas Rangers were assisting Terry County Sheriff’s in the investigation, however

there were not many details provided by officials.

The suspect in the incident remained at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.