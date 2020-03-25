Terry County confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

TERRY COUNTY, Texas–The South Plains Public Health District confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The health district was working to identify recent contacts of the patients. This step identifies potential exposure risks, according to Brownfield News.

The patients were identified as one man and one woman, according to Zack Holbrooks, the South Plains Public Health District director.

Holbrooks also said both cases are related, so they are more than likely family members.

The district, as well as other health care partners, will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the

Brownfield area to prepare for the possibility of more cases.

Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices, Brownfield News states.