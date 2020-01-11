Terry County honors 8-year-old boy killed in car crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a car crash took 8-year-old Kolter Green’s life on January 2nd, the community of Terry County is coming together to remember and honor him in many ways.

Friday morning, tractors, fires trucks and sheriff’s vehicles traveled from Meadow to his burial site in Lubbock.

Green was a boy who loved ones say was a farm boy to the core.

“You think of a West Texas kid, just a down to earth, good wholesome kid, that was Kolter,” said Mason Becker, TCLA representative and family friend.

“Everyone loves their family and loves Kolter and we are just trying to do the little we can to show our support,” said Becker.

His legacy will continue on. Terry County Livestock Association is setting up a memorial program called Kolter’s Kids, helping initiate and financially assist young students in their livestock projects.

“Something to get little kids into the program. We think it is just a really good program and something Kolter would have enjoyed doing when he got ready,” said Candy Cudd, who is on the award committee for TCLA.

This is all made possible because the community is stepping up to show how much the Green family means to them.

“A lot of our area farmers have stepped up and donated to this. Some area businesses have contacted me. They are wanting to put money into it,” said Cudd.

If you would like to donate to Kolter’s Kids, go to TCLA’s Facebook page here or call them at 806-637-1040.