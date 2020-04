TERRY COUNTY, Texas — Two additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Terry County as of Wednesday, according to the South Plains Public Health District.

There is no additional information on the two new cases, and they were listed as under investigation by the SPPHD.

The SPPHD also reported an additional recovery in Terry County as of Wednesday, bringing the total recovered from the virus to four.

