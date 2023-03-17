LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Texas Department of Transportation issued a reminder to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists that “ knowing and following traffic laws can prevent unthinkable tragedies on Texas roads”, said the press release.

The campaign started because Alexei Bauereis, 14, was killed in a pedestrian traffic crash on June 7, 2016 in Austin,Texas. The oncoming “driver was distracted” said his mom in a story segment.

He failed to yield and slow down at a yellow flashing traffic light.

Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities continue to rise each year in the Lone Star State. According to the press release, 935 people died in pedestrian and bicyclist-released traffic crashes in Texas every year.

The results showed that pedestrian deaths caused by traffic crashes increased 34% and bicyclist deaths increased 58%.

The rise of fatality had driven concerns for TxDOT to launch its “BeSafe.Drive Smart” pedestrian and bicyclist safety campaign.

Since Spring is right around the corner, TxDOT and the Bauereis family want to remind drivers the “importance of following traffic safety laws, including stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks”, said the press release.

The safety campaign will urge all Texans to know and follow the state’s traffic laws for safety during, walking, and biking.