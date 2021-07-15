‘Texas 635’ Golf Tournament In Honor of Fallen Officer Floyd East Jr.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The tragic death of a Texas Tech police officer killed in the line of duty back in 2017 is honored years later through the first inaugural golf tournament.

Officer Floyd East Jr. died during a campus incident on October 9, 2017. The family of East started a foundation named ‘Texas 635’ after his badge number.

Texas 635 is a non-profit organization that offers financial support to families after a loved one is lost in the line of duty.

It provides mental health resources through retreats and safe houses out in Florida to help any officer in need for up to six months after their rehabilitation.

“They tell us that their lives have changed that they are more serene they are more capable to deal with what they see and go through in the field.” Carmen said.

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath, said he is grateful for the work that has been put together to honor the fallen officer.

“We just appreciate the good they are doing and reflects good on them on officer east, and you known in a roundabout way to the department.” Bonath said.

Texas 365 hopes to expand nationwide and become a part of every police department. East is missed by his close ones dearly, but his legacy lives on.

This is the first event since the foundation was created. Event coordinators anticipate a good turnout that will continue on for many more years.

The golf tournament will take place at 8:00 a.m. Friday at The Rawls Course at Texas Tech University The tournament is supported by the Texas Tech Office of the President.