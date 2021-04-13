Texas 635 Golf Tournament in July to honor fallen TTU Officer Floyd East Jr.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

The Rawls Course at Texas Tech University will host the Texas 635 Golf Tournament in July honoring fallen Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. The tournament, supported by the Office of the President, tees off at 8 a.m. July 16.

“We are proud to support Carmen East and her work with Texas 635, a foundation that offers financial support to families of officers lost in the line of duty,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “As we honor the memory of Officer Floyd East Jr., we are hopeful this golf tournament becomes an annual event in support of Texas 635.”

The tournament will be a four-person scramble and serves as a fundraiser for Texas 635. The nonprofit foundation was created in 2018 by East’s widow, Carmen, to support law enforcement families and departments after a traumatic event, like losing an officer in the line of duty.

Floyd East and family

(Provided by TTU)

Named using Officer East’s badge number after he died during a campus incident on Oct. 9, 2017, the foundation offers financial support to families after a loved one is lost in the line of duty. Through the Blue’s Space Program, the foundation also hosts peer-driven, nonclinical mental health retreats for law enforcement officers suffering from critical incident stress. Funds raised from the tournament will support both initiatives.

“The main impact we want from the tournament is for Texas 635 to gain national recognition,” Carmen East said. “Our main mission is to provide non-clinical services to law enforcement officers, and we want the mission to live beyond us, to continue Floyd’s memory and to help officers throughout the country, year after year. We want to watch those numbers increase as we save lives and honor our fallen.”

Team spots are now available for the tournament, which will include trophies for the winners, raffle prizes and continental breakfast, lunch and bags with tournament supplies for the players. Bronze, silver and gold sponsorships also are available, and each level includes various benefits, such as recognition during the tournament, signage at holes on the Rawls Course and listing on the Texas 635 website.

For more information, visit the Texas 635 website or contact tournament director Michael Sanchez at (915) 549-7570.

