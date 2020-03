Sid Miller and Vijay Reddy. (Photo: Vijay Reddy)

BROWNFIELD, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller visited Reddy Vineyards in Brownfield to present an award to acknowledge the vineyard’s contribution to Texas agriculture.

Specifically, the award was presented to owner Vijay Reddy “in appreciation for his dedication and commitment to the ehancment of agriculture in the Lone Star State and beyond.”

The vineyard holds several other awards for a few of the wines in their collection. You can see those by clicking HERE.