Texas Ag. Commissioner visiting South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Agriculture commissioner, Sid Miller, visited the South Plains Thursday. He attended an awards ceremony for Jodey Arrington, hosted by the South Plains chapter of the U.S. Women in Agriculture. The commissioner also plans to tour a hemp farm in Meadow, then head to Texas Tech to go over hemp research.

“We’re looking for this new crop to bring added opportunities–economic opportunities to farmers,” Miller said.

Miller said hemp is not quite profitable yet, but it has a promising future.

“Commodity prices are still somewhat depressed, they’re getting better, especially with exports, record exports on sorgum and soybeans to China this last week,” Miller said.

Coronavirus put a sort of damper on the state’s plans, however.

“Well it was kind of bad timing. We launched our hemp program on March 16. I think that’s the same day that COVID launched an attack on our nation,” Miller said.

The program allows producers interested in growing hemp to apply for a producer license, under the Texas Industrial Hemp Program.

“It’s a perfect climate to grow hemp in,” Miller said.

But that is not the only way COVID-19 has made an impact on Texas farmers.

“It did disrupt our markets,” Miller said. “We had cattle backed upin the feeding lot. Farmers were seeing the lowest prices for beef.”

Additionally, farmers in the South Plains have seen the worst drought in 15 years.

“Dry land cotton looks very bad…maybe have 20 or 30 percent crop looks like to me from estimates I’ve seen, but South Texas looks bad too,” Miller said.

Miller said that while farmers have experienced a number of changes, he believes they may be able to recover.

“We’re pretty much work through the supply changes that we needed to do,” Miller said. “We learned a lot.”

Miller said cattle farmers are still seeing a backlog, but are hoping to be back to normal by fall.

Farmers interested in a producer license for growing hemp can go to the Texas Department of Agriculture website, texasagriculture.gov