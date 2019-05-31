Texas Ag group says Mexico tariffs pose threat to farmers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Corn Producers Association:

LUBBOCK, Texas (May 31, 2019) – Texas Corn Producers Association (TCPA) President Wesley Spurlock, a farmer from Stratford, Texas, made the following statement in response to tweets from President Donald Trump announcing tariffs on all Mexican imports beginning June 10:

“Tariffs on Mexico in an effort to resolve immigration issues is a giant step back for trade negotiations with our neighboring country. The Mexican market is of vital importance for corn farmers – particularly our farmers in South Texas. These farmers have corn reaching maturity and have marketing plans reliant on an existing market with the country. At a time when getting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) passed, anything to the contrary of a positive trade relationship hinders progress. TCPA strongly encourages President Trump to reconsider using tariffs to solve non-trade issues. As Texas farmers – and farmers across the country – continue facing volatile economic conditions, this is not a move the agricultural industry and our rural economies can afford.”

With U.S. corn and corn product exports valued at $3.3 billion, Mexico was the top market in 2017/2018. Corn exports to Mexico were up nearly 13% last year, reaching a record high of 618 million bushels. Additionally, Mexico was the largest importer of American distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) in 2017/2018 – purchasing 2.13 million tons.

