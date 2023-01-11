(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Background photo and logo were provided in a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) warned of increased wildfire danger across the western and northwest portions of the state.

According to a press release from TAMFS, the fire environment on Wednesday may support increased potential for wildfire activity for communities near Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Wichita Falls, Abilene and Eastland.

“Dry, dormant grasses will be exposed to elevated or critical fire weather and well above normal temperatures ahead of an approaching cold front,” said Luke Kanclerz, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Analyst in the press release. “The risk of significant fires that are highly resistant to control is expected to be limited due to the lack of critically dry fuel and less grass observed across the West Texas landscape.”

After a hard freeze Dec. 23-24, 2022, freeze-cured, dormant grasses are present across the entire state, TAMFS said.

In Texas, the dormant fire season, occurring during winter and spring, is generally characterized by freeze-cured grasses across the landscape and increased wind speeds surrounding dry cold fronts.



Freeze-cured grasses are the catalyst for the dormant fire season, requiring less drying and moderate fire weather for wildfire activity.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it’s monitoring the situation and working with state and local partners to prepare and respond to any wildfire incident.

The public was enouraged to avoid outdoor activities that may cause a spark while dry and windy conditions are present.