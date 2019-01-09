Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock arrests suspect on their top 10 list

Randy Davon Williams

(Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Randy Davon Williams

(Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from teh Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock:

Randy Davon Williams, 37, who was featured on the ‘TAG Top 10 Most Wanted Gang Fugitives’ list, is now in custody.

On January 8th at approximately 5 p.m., investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested Williams without incident in the 3400 block of Avenue A. Williams had been wanted since April of 2018 for a parole violation. The parole violation warrant stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

The TAG Top 10 list can be found at www.stoplubbockgangs.org along with their photos and charges. The list is comprised of wanted fugitives with known gang affiliations who have outstanding warrants for various crimes. The TAG website features educational information on criminal gangs and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

The TAG Center, initially funded by a grant from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, houses state, local and federal investigative agencies and staff from the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office charged with integrating intelligence and information to develop a comprehensive strategy to coordinate and conduct criminal investigations to proactively and effectively combat organized criminal gangs.

(News release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock)