LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Avenue at 19th Street will be closed to traffic next week to allow crews to install storm drainage across Texas Avenue, the Department of Transportation said on Friday.

Crews will close the road on Monday and reopen it on Friday, weather permitting. Texas Avenue will remain open during the holidays, TxDOT said. Work will resume on January 2, 2024, until January 5.

The closure is part of a $25.69 million project making improvements to more than three miles of US 62/SH 114 in Lubbock, TxDOT said. Improvements include rebuilding portions of the road, replacing the road surface and making updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and lighting.