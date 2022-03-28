LUBBOCK, Texas – The West Texas chapter of the Texas Baptist Men headed back from helping areas near Boulder, Colorado, for the last two weeks, just to hit the road again headed to Eastland, Texas.

Texas Baptist Men’s Chapter Leader, Ernie McNabb, said that’s what the organization is all about.

“Serving all over the country,” McNabb said. “Our team goes to all kinds of disasters. If there’s a disaster, then Texas Baptist Men are up to the task and ready to go.”

The group has been working with first responders in areas affected by fires to help remove fallen or hazardous trees and clear debris free of charge.

Often the people the group has helped are those who cannot afford to remove or repair the damage on their own. McNabb said it’s more than just physical labor but being there for people in perhaps their darkest hour.

“It’s just my way of being able to witness and to serve,” McNabb said. “I can do that still even getting a low long in the tooth, but I feel I have a good crew at work. That gives us a chance to get out and to show what Christ can do for people working through us.”

McNabb also said they’re not entirely sure how many places in the area were affected by fire damage, so there is no telling how long they’ll be there. The relief efforts could detain them for the next few days or longer. However, McNabb said they’ll be there for as long as they’re needed.

“Our main deal is to be the hands and feet of Christ,” McNabb said. “We also have chaplains to go along with us that can actually lead to a lot of the prayers that lead a lot of folks to Christ. And that’s really important to us. Then we get to pray with a lot of people. We present them with a Bible when we get through, and it’s just a blessing for us.”