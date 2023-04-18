Dustin Burrows as seen in 2022 on KAMC Talking Points (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A bill aimed to prevent sexually-explicit material from hitting the shelves of Texas school libraries will be considered by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows said on social media Monday that he was proud to stand with State Representative Jared Patterson as a joint author of the House Bill 900 or The READER Act filed on January 26, 2023.

READER, in regard to the bill, stands for ‘Removing Explicit and Adult Designated Educational Resources.’

Sexually explicit material, as listed in the bill, refers to “any communication, language, or material, including a written description, photographic image, video image, or audio file…that describes or portrays sexual conduct.”

Rep. Patterson said this excluded library material directly related to required curriculum.

According to a press release from the office of Rep. Patterson, the bill would:

Create mandatory library standards for public schools

Provide parental controls for library catalogs

Force book vendors to rate sexual materials

Mandate internal book reviews and reporting for each school district

If passed into law, it will also place liability on book vendors who sell explicit content to schools and legally protect well-meaning schools and staff who may not realize they have such materials on their shelves.

Under the bill, if a book vendor incorrectly rates a book, the vendor could be banned by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from selling to school districts.