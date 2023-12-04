LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock residents can give their opinions on the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan by completing a survey open through January 5.

The Texas Broadband Development Office released its draft of the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan for public comment. The plan hopes to address broadband access, affordability and adoption for all Texas residents.

The BDO encourages all Texas residents, local governments and community-based organizations to provide feedback.

The BDO is interested in hearing responses from individuals who have been challenged by the affordability and adoption of broadband access, veterans and English language learners. As well as individuals with learning disabilities, over 60 years old and those living at or below the poverty level.

The survey can be found at the link here.