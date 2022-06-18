ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Officials in the West Texas city of Odessa say residents may again safely drink tap water without having to boil it first.



The city said in a news release Saturday that the Texas Department of Environmental Quality has found the water safe and that necessary corrective actions have been completed to restore the quality of the water distributed by the city’s water system.



Area residents have been forced to rely on bottled water and tap water that was boiled to kill bacteria since an aging water main broke Monday afternoon.

