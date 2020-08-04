Texas Department of Emergency Management provides optional COVID-19 tests to TTUHSC students

This is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management will provide non-mandatory COVID19 tests for all Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) students,

faculty and staff as they begin the fall semester.

This will be a one-time mass testing effort available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 – 24 at

a drive-thru test site located in the north parking lot at the Museum at Texas Tech, 3301

Fourth St.

TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., stressed testing is optional but the

university will continue to require daily self-screening for students and team members for

campus access.

“A negative test for COVID-19 only reflects that a person was not infected at the time of

testing,” Rice-Spearman said. “Regardless of the test results, I strongly encourage our

students, faculty and staff to continue following health-related precautions to protect

themselves and others. This includes physical distancing, wearing facial coverings in

public spaces, washing hands with soap and water and using hand sanitizer often when

hand washing is not possible. Should they receive a positive test, we have a protocol in

place to support them medically and help minimize the spread.”

Testing for TTUHSC students, faculty and staff is provided at no charge, but preregistration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome. For more information,

call (1-833) 213-0643, or email at covid@davacoinc.com.