Texas Department of Emergency Management provides optional COVID-19 tests to TTUHSC students

This is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management will provide non-mandatory COVID19 tests for all Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) students,
faculty and staff as they begin the fall semester.
This will be a one-time mass testing effort available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 – 24 at
a drive-thru test site located in the north parking lot at the Museum at Texas Tech, 3301
Fourth St.
TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., stressed testing is optional but the
university will continue to require daily self-screening for students and team members for
campus access.
“A negative test for COVID-19 only reflects that a person was not infected at the time of
testing,” Rice-Spearman said. “Regardless of the test results, I strongly encourage our
students, faculty and staff to continue following health-related precautions to protect
themselves and others. This includes physical distancing, wearing facial coverings in
public spaces, washing hands with soap and water and using hand sanitizer often when
hand washing is not possible. Should they receive a positive test, we have a protocol in
place to support them medically and help minimize the spread.”
Testing for TTUHSC students, faculty and staff is provided at no charge, but preregistration is required at https://texas.curativeinc.com/welcome. For more information,
call (1-833) 213-0643, or email at covid@davacoinc.com.