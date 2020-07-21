Texas Dept. of Motor Vehicles unveils new TTU license plate design

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles:

Alumni and supporters of Texas Tech University now have a new way to express their pride and love for their school. My Plates, the state’s official specialty license plate vendor in Texas is the new design for Texas Tech University.

The new Texas Tech design was recently approved by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Board during their June meeting.

Texas Tech University opted for a full black background design that allows their highly recognizable red Double T logo to really pop from the plate. Along the base of their plate is the Texas Tech saying “WRECK ‘EM TECH”. This slogan is part of their official fight song and is used as both a greeting and a sign of victory.

My Plates is releasing at the same time two new plate designs for SMU & Texas State that were also approved at the same meeting.

SMU chose their official blue as the background of their plate, with their official SMU font and Mustang logo featured on the left-hand side of the plate, along with the three official school colors as vertical stripes. Along the bottom, SMU’s popular catchphrase “Pony Up” calls to action students, alumni, friends and supporters to get behind the school.

Texas State University also opted for a full black background, featuring their iconic Bobcat logo in traditional school colors on the left-hand side with the brand Texas State adorning the base section of the plate.

According to My Plates, sales of full color and black background designs are more popular than plain white background designs. “Our top 5 selling plates in the program are all black background designs” said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.

Texans wishing to purchase any of these new designs may do so by visiting www.MyPlates.com. All plates start from only $50 a year or as low as $35 a year when purchased for a five-year term. You do not have to wait until you receive your registration renewal notice; you can order at any time. All My Plates specialty plates are available for cars, trucks, motorcycles and RV’s, most are available for trailers, and they can all display the International Symbol of Access logo too.

Since November 2009, Texans have purchased more than 450,000 My Plates, putting more than $80M in the general revenue fund, which helps pay for services for all Texans.

