LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to be extra cautious “in-and-around school zones and neighborhoods,” as the school year approaches.

“We’re asking people to take some extra time and be cautious in order to do your part and keep everyone safe as kids across the state head back to school,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

DPS mentioned that drivers should also know the state laws about driving near stopped school buses and not using cell phones when behind the wheel. Texting while driving is illegal in Texas, said DPS.

Additionally, if a bus has “alternating flashing red signals visible drivers must stop before reaching the bus,” DPS reminded. Drivers who illegally pass a school bus will face up to $1,250.

A back-to-school-safety tip from DPS also mentioned drivers should reduce speed when a school bus is spotted, and “know children may unexpectedly step into the road without checking for oncoming traffic.”