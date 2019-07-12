Texas driver’s license needs a Gold Star

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Public safety is warning Texans that come October 2020, they will need to have a gold star in the corner of their driver’s license in order to travel.

“If they don’t they will be barred from flying domestically, and entering any federal building,” said Corporal Johnny Bures, Department of Public Safety.

The star is the state’s way of following the “REAL ID” act passed in 2005, which creates more security standards for those wishing to travel. If you do not use your driver’s license, other forms such as a passport are acceptable to be turned in.

“It’s just increased safety measures, and following federal law,” Bures said. “While some states are doing a chip, we have the star, among other things we do to make sure people stay safe.

If you would like to see if your license is accepted under Texas Law you can find out HERE.