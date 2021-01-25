Texas establishes alternate care site at former Lubbock Grace Center to expand hospital capacity

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Division of Emergency Management established an alternate care site in Lubbock to expand hospital capacity in the South Plains, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

The facility opened Monday at the former Grace Medical Center located at 2412 50th Street.

The facility has 20 hospital beds, but can expand if necessary. It is also staffed with medical personnel and has medical equipment, the state said.

“Thank you to our partners in Lubbock County, the city of Lubbock, as well as the hospital systems, for working alongside the State of Texas to establish this facility,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and lower hospitalizations, the State will continue to provide the resources and support necessary to keep Texans safe.”

The TDEM also opened an infusion center at the same cite Thursday.

Related Story: TDEM COVID-19 Infusion site to open Thursday