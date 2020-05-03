Texas Game Wardens respond to large crowds at Buffalo Springs Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Game Wardens responded to large crowds of people at Buffalo Springs Lake on Saturday.

“Game wardens patrolling Buffalo Springs are seeing abnormally high numbers of people on the water, comparable to a memorial or July 4th holiday weekend. They are focusing on enforcing water safety violations to keep people safe as they recreate,” Aaron Sims of Texas Parks & Wildlife told Everythinglubbock.com.

A staff photographer on scene captured long lines of cars outside the park.

Photo Credit: everythinglubbock.com’s Larry Rodriguez

The large crowds come one day after Texas restaurants, movie theaters and malls were permitted to reopen as Governor Greg Abbott let the state’s stay-at-home order expire.

Lubbock saw its first two 100-degree heat days of 2020 on May 1 and 2. Hotter weather results in an increase of visitors to the lake.