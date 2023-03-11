LUBBOCK, Texas – Spring cleaning is a time to get rid of old things, while also enjoying items that may have been collecting dust for years. The Texas Girls & Boys Ranch in Lubbock said if you happen to find a suitcase that’s lost value to you, it could be life-altering to a child in foster care.

“A lot of times, they come to us with just a few things in a grocery bag,” said Traci Cheek, director of advancement for the Texas Girls & Boys Ranch.

It’s a heartbreaking reality for foster kids who move from place to place with their belongings stuffed in a trash bag or grocery bag.

Over at the Texas Girls & Boys Ranch, the goal is for all of the children on the way to a new placement to be able to leave with a proper travel bag.

“While they’re with us, we make sure that they get clothing, toiletries, and sometimes toys if they’re young, or teddy bears,” Cheek said. “They’re going to actually leave us with a lot more things than they came to us with.”

Cheek said a majority of the kids who come to live at the Ranch are already at a very low point in their lives and they need a lot of love and support.

“Giving them their own bag to put their items in as they leave and go on to their next placement is huge,” Cheek said. “It gives them a sense of ownership.”

The Texas Girls & Boys Ranch accepts new or gently used suitcases, duffle bags and backpacks year-round.

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone,” Cheek said. “We have to constantly replenish those supplies. We have so many needs out here. Anything that we would have to buy for these children, if people donate that, that is the best blessing for us because that’s money that we did not have to go out and purchase that it’s here and we can just go get it out of our storage.”

It’s been a week since the organization posted on social media, and more than 60 bag donations have rolled in, and some even came by mail.

Cheek is beyond grateful for those who are paying it forward because their donations will help restore dignity, pride and self-esteem in these foster kids’ lives.

“It’s just that small thing, that to us, it’s just we bought that bag because we liked it and we thought it was neat,” Cheek said. “When we share that and give that to these kids, they also get that feeling that’s exciting, or that’s fun in that moment.”

Luggage donations can be dropped off at the Texas Girls & Boys Ranch (4810 N Wood Ave.) or you can call (806) 747-3147 to arrange for someone to pick them up.