LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott scheduled a stop in Lubbock Tuesday afternoon for a “get out the vote” event. Use the video player to watch live. The live event is over. Check back shortly for a replay.

Abbot was scheduled to begin speaking 2:30 p.m. at the Bigham’s Smokehouse, 4303 19th Street. Early voting started February 14 and continues through Friday in the March 1 Primary.