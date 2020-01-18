Texas Hemp Growers hosting master class in Lubbock Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Hemp Growers are teaching a series of master classes across the state, including one here in Lubbock.

According to a post for the THG Facebook Page, the master class series will take place in Lubbock and seven other cities.

The Lubbock class will take place on Saturday, January 18.

It will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the International Cultural Center at Texas Tech University, 601 Indiana Avenue.

THG described the class on its Facebook page, saying, “It’s a half-day course that covers these subjects: compliance, licensing, insurance, botany, nutrients, pests, pathogens, variety selection, cultivation techniques, harvest techniques, and taking the crop to market. We also will have an expert panel Q&A at each class.”

Tickets for the event here in Lubbock have sold out, according to the Texas Hemp Growers website.