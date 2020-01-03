Texas Hemp Growers to host “master class” in Lubbock

Lubbock, Texas – The Texas Hemp Growers are teaching a series of “master classes” across the state, one of which will be in Lubbock.

According to a post for the THG Facebook Page, the master class series will take place in Lubbock and seven other cities. The Lubbock class will take place on January 18.

THG described the class on its Facebook page, saying, “It’s a half-day course that covers these subjects: compliance, licensing, insurance, botany, nutrients, pests, pathogens, variety selection, cultivation techniques, harvest techniques, and taking the crop to market. We also will have an expert panel Q&A at each class.”

A time and location for the Lubbock master class has not yet been listed.