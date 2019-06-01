Texas Historical Marker to be unveiled in New Deal on Saturday, June 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KAMC News)

NEW DEAL, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Historical Commission:

The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker at New Deal on June 1 in conjunction with the City of New Deal's "New Day for New Deal" activities. The unveiling will take place at 5:00 pm in front of the New Deal City Hall, 404 S. Monroe Avenue with remarks by elected officials. The public is invited to attend. A reception hosted by the City of New Deal will follow at the New Deal Club House. The City of New Deal will also host the 2nd annual "New Day for New Deal" street dance with live music and food vendors. The event begins is from 6:00 p.m. until midnight and takes place at 409 N. Monroe Avenue.

June 1, 1949 marks the date the community of Monroe officially became New Deal with the establishment of a post office. When the railroad extended from Plainview to Lubbock in 1909, Monroe was established as a station on the rail line and a town site was platted east of the train depot. The first school, a two-story brick building, was built in 1917. In 1935 Monroe consolidated with Caldwell, Grovesville and Center schools to form New Deal Rural High School, named after the programs of President Franklin Roosevelt.

