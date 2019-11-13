Texas Historical Marker to recognize First Christian Church in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Historical Commission:

The Lubbock County Historical Commission will dedicate a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, November 17 at 12:00 noon recognizing the First Christian Church. The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has designated First Christian Church as a significant part of Lubbock and Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker. A dedication ceremony to commemorate the event will be held at 2323 Broadway in Kuykendall Hall at the church. Speakers for the afternoon will include County Judge Curtis Parrish and members of the Commission. The Lubbock County Historical Commission welcomes the public to share in and witness this exciting historical event.

Officially organized in 1901, charter members of the First Christian Church had been present at the first religious service held in Lubbock County in May 1890. The congregation built its first church building in 1908 at the corner of 16th Street and Avenue J, and called its first resident pastor the following year. In 1941, the church moved to its current home on Broadway, although because of the outbreak of World War II, all of the original building design was not completed until 1949. Over the years the church has continually seen many building improvements and growth, including the addition of its distinctive octagonal Chapel in 1967. Over the years, the church has pioneered many programs to meet the needs of the community and hosted a variety of organizations in its facilities. The marker dedication coincides with the 118th Anniversary Year of the congregation.

(News release from the Lubbock County Historical Commission)