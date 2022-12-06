(Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock County Historical Commission)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Historical Commission will present Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church (MBC) with a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, December 11.

According to a press release, Greater St. Luke MBC is one of the earliest African-American churches in Lubbock.

The unveiling will take place at 12:30 p.m. The church is located at 306 East 26th Street.

“From its beginnings in 1921, Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church has been a spiritual and social center in Lubbock,” the press release said.

The Lubbock County Historical Commission welcomes the public to share in and witness this historical event.