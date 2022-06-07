LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Historical Commission:

The Lubbock County Historical Commission will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, June 12 at 12:30 p.m. recognizing the Mount Gilead Baptist Church. The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has designated Mount Gilead Baptist Church as a significant part of Lubbock and Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker in 1984. The original marker was damaged and is being replaced. An unveiling ceremony will be held at 2521 Fir Avenue in front of the church. The Lubbock County Historical Commission welcomes the public to share in and witness this historical event.

Believed to be Lubbock’s oldest black congregation, the organizational meeting for Mount Gilead in October 1917 by the Rev. A. Wilson. Although early problems plagued the fellowship and many members left the church to establish new congregations, a successful cotton harvest in September 1919 attracted more people to Lubbock, which helped increase membership in the church. Mount Gilead remains a significant part of Lubbock’s community.

(Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock County Historical Commission)

(Press release from the Lubbock County Historical Commission)