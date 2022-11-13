LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Historical Commission (LCHC) will unveil a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, November 13 at St. John’s United Methodist Church.

According to a press release from the LCHC, the unveiling ceremony will be held in the church sanctuary and continue with an unveiling of the plaque outside the church at 11:30 a.m.

However, the community is invited to attend the church service which begins at 10:30 a.m.



“I’m thrilled that St. John’s is being honored with an historical marker,” said Rev. Josh Stueve, senior pastor at St. John’s. in the press release. “As we reflect on our past, we are inspired to move forward, serving the community of Lubbock through the love of Christ.”

The church’s history began at the 1939 Annual Conference when Bishop Ivan Lee Holt announced that a new Methodist Church would be established near the campus of then-Texas Technological College.

St. John’s United Methodist Church is located at 1501 University Avenue.

The Lubbock County Historical Commission welcomes the public to share in and witness this historical event.