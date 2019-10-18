Texas House GOP Caucus condemns Burrows, Bonnen following recording release

Dustin Burrows on the floor of the Texas House (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas House GOP Caucus released a statement Friday regarding the secretly recorded meeting between Lubbock representative Dustin Burrows, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and activist Michael Q. Sullivan.

Burrows was the Texas House GOP Caucus Chairman until he resigned August 16.

RELATED STORY: Secret recording of Lubbock lawmaker, Texas Speaker released

A recording of the meeting was released Tuesday by Michael Q. Sullivan.

The statement condemns “in the strongest possible terms,” the offensive language used and the statements made in the meeting by Bonnen and Burrows.

“Both members violated the high standards of conduct we expect of our members,” the statement said.

RELATED STORY: Lubbock mayor says “distasteful and short sighted” about Burrows, Bonnen, Sullivan meeting

A Speaker can only be elected or removed while the House is in session, but the Caucus can nominate and endorse a speaker, according to the statement.

“Both members violated the high standards of conduct we expect of our members.” Texas house Gop caucus

The statement then said the Caucus intends to do just that.

Read the full statement from the Texas House GOP Caucus below:

Today, the following statement was released by the Texas House Republican Caucus related to the June 12th meeting between Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Representative Dustin Burrows, and Michael Quinn Sullivan:

“We, the members of the Texas House Republican Caucus, condemn in the strongest possible terms the offensive language used and the statements made by Speaker Bonnen and Representative Burrows during the secretly recorded meeting which occurred on June 12th. Both members violated the high standards of conduct we expect of our members. Their conduct does not reflect the views of our Caucus membership. We completely and fully support the members mentioned in the recording. Further, the views expressed in the taped recording in no way reflect the high regard we have for our locally elected officials. Constitutionally, the Speaker can only be elected or removed when the House is in session. A process in our Caucus bylaws presently exists to nominate a Caucus-endorsed Speaker candidate, and we intend to abide by those provisions accordingly.”