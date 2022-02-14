LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, Lubbock County Commissioners Court approved the sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day, March 2.

Sales begin February 25, causing no conflict with the current burn ban, which covers parts of the county but not all of it. The ban expires February 24.

The current order, approved unanimously, will expire midnight March 2, or when the Texas fire Service determines drought conditions, whichever comes first. The most recent information from the U.S. Drought Monitor showed Lubbock split between moderate and severe drought.

The order said, and Commissioner Terence Kovar repeated, restricted fireworks include skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins. Violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor.