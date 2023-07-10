LUBBOCK, Texas-– On Monday, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Plehlan issued a joint statement to announce an “agreement on proposed legislation that will deliver the biggest property tax cut in Texas history,” said a press release.
According to the release, the deal on property tax legislation will provide relief to Texas property owners which reflects the commitment of Texas leaders to address concerns of taxpayers and provide significant relief from the burden of escalating property taxes.
“Reducing property taxes, providing relief to small business owners, and reforming our appraisal system will ensure economic growth and prosperity, and this agreement is a significant victory for all Texans,” said Speaker Dade Phelan.
The $18 billion tax cut legislation will include the following :
- Over $12 billion will be spent on reducing the school property tax rate for all homeowners and business properties.
- Every homeowner who homesteads their home (approximately 5.7 million homeowners) will get a $100,000 homestead exemption.
- Non-homesteaded properties, valued at $5 million and under, including residential and commercial properties, will receive a 20% circuit breaker on appraised values as a 3-year pilot project.
- Legislation will also include savings on the franchise tax for small businesses and create newly elected positions on local appraisal boards.