Texas legislature awards TTUHSC more than $78M for Capital Construction Assistance Projects

The Texas Legislature recently authorized $3 billion for Capital Construction Assistance Projects at state colleges and universities through Senate Bill 52. This includes more than $78.6 million for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC). The bill passed the legislature Oct. 19 and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott Oct. 25 during the special session.

“We greatly appreciate the leadership of our West Texas delegation and the support of the Texas Legislature for helping secure these funds,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “These funds are a significant investment in our expanding infrastructure, enabling us to further our efforts in transforming health care across the state.

TTUHSC’s Capital Construction Assistance Projects include:

Renovation of existing research infrastructure – $59.9 million, to align with TTUHSC legislative priorities

Physician Assistant facility expansion in Midland – $18.7 million This funding will further enhance investment by the legislature secured in the 2019 session. TTUHSC broke ground March 23 on a $30 million expansion for the School of Health Professions Physician Assistant Studies Program. The TTUHSC Physician Assistant Program attracts about 28 applicants per available spot, compared to 3.5 applicants per spot nationally. Currently, there are 112 students in the program; the expansion will increase student capacity and will be instrumental in addressing the shortage of health care professionals in rural areas by providing primary care in the Permian Basin and beyond. There are approximately 160 physician assistants in the Permian Basin with 75% being TTUHSC alums. Construction has started on this facility and is expected to be completed in summer 2022.



