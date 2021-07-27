Texas Lt. Governor forms special committee after UT and OU commit to leave Big 12

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced the formation of a special committee on the future of college sports in Texas. The committee includes State Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock. State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock will also participate.

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced their intention to withdraw their “grant of rights” from the Big 12 in 2025. They also asked for an invitation to join the SEC. Texas Tech voiced objections as did other schools in the Big 12.

Burrows already announced legislation to prevent UT from switching athletic conferences without first getting permission from lawmakers.

The Big 12 issued a statement earlier in the day promising to hit these new challenges (the loss of OU and UT) head on.

The following is a statement from the office of lieutenant governor:

Lt. Gov. Patrick Establishes Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas

AUSTIN – Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced yesterday that he has established the Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas, to be chaired by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, to study the athletic and economic impact to Texas schools and communities by the University of Texas leaving the Big 12.

“Collegiate athletics bring Texans together in celebration of our state’s rich athletic heritage and our Texas identity. It is vital that the Texas Senate understand the economic and athletic impact of the University of Texas leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.”

The Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas will meet on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas includes:

Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, Chairman

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, Vice Chair

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock

Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson

Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster

Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood

Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston

Because of the Democrat walk-out, the Texas House is unable to conduct a hearing on this issue. Lt. Gov. Patrick reached out to three members of the Texas House to ask them to participate in the discussion and they agreed. They each are one of the representatives of the 3 Texas schools that would remain in the Big 12 should the University of Texas leave.

Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco