LUBBOCK, Texas — Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to Lubbock to face trial for manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele, according to jail records.

Lermon, 21, was booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday, according to records.

He was transferred from the Sanchez State Jail, where he had been serving a 15-year sentence for Aggravated Robbery in Hudspeth County.

Lermon was accused of being intoxicated before the crash, which happened in April 2020.

As of Wednesday, Lermon remained in LCDC.