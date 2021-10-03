Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest: Road Trip makes a stop in the Lubbock area on Oct. 13

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Monthly:

[In August], Texas Monthly announced its plans for the highly anticipated release of its 2021 list of the top 50 barbecue joints in the state, along with details regarding its twelfth annual Texas Monthly BBQ Fest.

Top 50 Barbecue Joints List:

Texas Monthly’s list of the top 50 barbecue joints in the state only comes along once every four years. Since its last top 50 list in 2017, the magazine published a midterm report in 2019 featuring 25 of barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn’s favorite new places. ADVERTISING

The top 50 barbecue joint list has traditionally been released in the summer, but this year, it will be published in the November 2021 issue to ensure that Vaughn and his team of contributors have ample time for reportage and research considering COVID-19 safety protocols. About 35 Texas Monthly staff members and contributors ventured across the state to visit over 400 joints, old and new.

The list will be online on October 20 and on newsstands in the November issue on October 21.

BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition

Texas Monthly’s annual BBQ Fest is going on the road! For the first decade, the event attracted thousands of attendees to the Long Center in Austin, Texas, and the eleventh annual event was hosted virtually in 2020.

From October 9-17, 2021, Texas Monthly BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition will feature a series of three, in-person Pit Stop events in Tyler, Lubbock, and Brownsville, while celebrating barbecue joints in every corner of the state with Texas Monthly BBQ Week, which features special prices and menu items at more than 60 joints statewide.

“Austin has had the spotlight for our annual celebration every year, and we thought it was time to spread the barbecue love,” Vaughn said about the decision to take the festival to East, West, and the Rio Grande Valley. He added, “These areas have been building a barbecue community all their own, and we want to let them show that off.”

For the duration of the festival, Texas Monthly is committed to helping neighbors in need by supporting and encouraging donations to Feeding Texas and its network of food banks.

Tickets for the three events are limited and go on sale Monday, August 9. In 2019, tickets for similar BBQ Fest events sold out very quickly. Only members of TM BBQ Club will get early bird ticket access on Friday, August 6.

For more information about the event, go to TexasMonthly.com/TMBBQFEST.

TM BBQ Club Smokin’ Summer Sale:

To top off its exciting barbecue news, Texas Monthly’s exclusive TM BBQ Club membership is available for 25% off during a Smokin’ Summer Sale running until Labor Day. Are you a true BBQ freak? Join the club. Learn more or get a membership at the TM BBQ Club website.

About Texas Monthly

Texas Monthly publishes vivid, longform storytelling about the Lone Star State, along with reported analysis of its most important trends, and helpful advice on how to best enjoy the state’s many pleasures. Founded in 1973 as a print magazine, Texas Monthly has expanded to serve its audience on multiple platforms, includingTexasMonthly.com, live events, videos, and binge-worthy podcasts. It has won 14 National Magazine awards, the Oscars of its industry, and reaches a total monthly audience across all platforms of 30.2 million people. Follow Texas Monthly on Facebook @texas.monthly.magazine, Twitter @TexasMonthly, and Instagram @texasmonthly.

